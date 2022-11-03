Former Premier League star urges Arsenal man to leave

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel has urged Arsenal’s new signing Matt Turner to leave the Emirates if he doesn’t get enough playing time.

The American only joined the Gunners this summer to become an understudy to Aaron Ramsdale.

He had insisted he was joining to fight for the first-team spot, but Ramsdale has solidified his position as the Arsenal number one and Mikel Arteta has no reason to change that.

It means Turner has to play second fiddle and wait for his turn before getting minutes in several games.

The goalie has played some matches in the Europa League, but Friedel believes he is better than what he is getting at the Emirates.

He said via Sun Sport:

“Matt’s a heck of a nice guy and a heck of a good goalkeeper. I personally think he’s too good of a goalkeeper to be sitting on the bench.

“I don’t know what kind of deal they have with Arsenal or what, but I hope if he’s not in the team, or doesn’t look like he’s gonna get near the team, then they would allow him to leave or go on loan.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Turner was one of the best goalies in the MLS before he moved to Arsenal and he certainly wanted to keep playing after moving to London.

However, Ramsdale is considered much better by the manager who makes the team selection.

Turner has to keep working hard in training to prove he has what it takes to play ahead of the England international.