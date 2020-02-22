Former Premier League stars back Arsenal to benefit from Man City Champions League ban

Kieron Dyer and Shaun Wright-Phillips believe that Arsenal stands to gain the most from Man City ban.

Man City has been handed a two years ban from European competition after they were guilty of breaking FFP rules.

Pep Guardiola’s men are almost certain to finish inside the top four this season and that would mean that the team that finished fifth on the league table would take their place.

Arsenal is currently several points away from the top five but they are currently on form and Mikel Arteta would be keen to get his side up on the league table with a fine run of form.

Kieron Dyer was on punditry duty when he hailed the job that Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal and also backs them to go on a run of wins that should see them take the fifth spot in the Premier League table when the season ends.

“I think the biggest winner is definitely Arsenal,” Dyer said, as quoted by Express Sports.

“I think Arsenal, the top four is a no-go for them.

“With the Man City situation, that fifth place is coming up.

“You look at the teams that are ahead of Arsenal, they got a great result against Newcastle, the manager’s putting his ideas in.

“So I think Arsenal have got a lot to gain and it’s done them a great benefit.”

Shaun Wright-Phillips agreed with his fellow pundit, saying:

“I think I can agree with Kieron there,” Wright-Phillips said.

“The way I saw them play, and especially defend, against Newcastle, because I thought Newcastle especially in the first 15 minutes actually attacked pretty well, but Arsenal seemed to hold their own.

“And when they did get their chances they pounced on them. So if they keep that up they’re in a good position.”

Teams above Arsenal keep dropping points, at the time of writing this both Tottenham and Sheff Utd has dropped points. If that carries on and Arsenal do go on a winning run then it could easily jump from possible to probable.