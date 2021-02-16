Former Premier League stars claim that Aubameyang is back

Gabby Agbonlahor and Matthew Upson were covering the coverage of Arsenal’s win over Leeds on Sunday, and both believe that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back.

The striker bagged himself his first Premier League hat-trick of his career at the weekend, opening the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes, before adding a penalty and a header, and the pundits were full of priase for him.

“I’m really happy for him,” Gabby told Optus Sports. “He has had a tough season, got a lot of stick after he signed his contract, and now he is showing the form that got him that contract and Arsenal really rely on him,” Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor said on Matchday Live Extra on Optus Sport.

It was Thierry Henry performance today from Aubameyang. He was playing centre-forward but drifting out to the left, and I think that position suits him more.”

Upson also thought it was a major improvement on the forward’s earlier struggles in the campaign, and went onto claim that his break for personal reasons has allowed him to come back rejuvenated and is back playing with a smile.

The former defender said: “I think you could look at him in the past this season and say he just doesn’t look happy. His goal tally reflected that. He has been away, come back today, he was bright, sharp smiling. He could have had four or five.”

It certainly was a breath of fresh air watching our superstar be exactly that at the weekend, and he also showed his ability against Newcastle before he left the team for personal reasons, and I feel like his return actually makes us a contender for the challenges ahead, whereas there had been a huge cloud of doubt beforehand.

Does Auba look back to his best?

Patrick