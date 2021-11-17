Former professional urges Arsenal to spend big in January

Noel Whelan has claimed that Arsenal should splash out on a big signing in January as we threaten to challenge for a return to the top four.

The Gunners have risen up to fifth in the table after their most recent win over Watford, just two points behind West Ham in fourth and only six points behind PL leaders Chelsea at present.

While nobody is talking about a title challenge, a bid to finish in the illustrious Champions League places would be a massive deal after four straight years without qualifying for the elite European club competition.

Former Premier League striker Whelan insists that we are in a great spot at present, before urging the club to bring in a big signing ‘like Vlahovic’ to bolster our attacking options as we look to end the season strongly.

“There’s no doubt that Arteta is in a really good position right now,” he told FootballInsider247.

“They’re sitting pretty in the table now after their start to the season, the players they have brought in are thriving – and they have a nice balance to the side.

“It’d be sinful for the board not to give them the money for a big signing like Vlahovic in January. He’d give them more quality going forward – that would ultimately win them football matches.

“They have a great chance to go out and get back into those Champions League places this season, as the fans have demanded. That is what you expect of Arsenal.

“Arteta has put himself in a fantastic position to go to the board and demand a top-class signing like Vlahovic.

“He could be the difference between Champions League and Europa League this season.”

With Aubameyang leaving for the AFCON, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to be thinking about bringing in a new striker in the coming window, which would also allow the new arrival to have a settling in period with Lacazette still under contract until the end of the season.

The only worry about bringing in a new player is the risk that we could disrupt the group, especially with our morale at a real high of late. The team should all have the same goal however, and they should understand that finishing inside the top four would be a huge step in the right direction, and if bringing in another top player during the season could help us to achieve that, the team should take the positives out of that.

Do you agree with Whelan that we should splash out on a big signing mid-season, or do you think it could prove to be a risky decision?

Patrick