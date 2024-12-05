Former Real Madrid man encourages them to sign Arsenal star

Real Madrid has been eyeing a move for William Saliba for some time, with one of their former players recently stating that he is a defender the club should seriously consider signing. Since earning a permanent place in the Arsenal starting lineup during the 2022/2023 season, Saliba has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with clubs across Europe keeping a close watch on the talented Frenchman. Real Madrid, in particular, sees him as a worthy candidate to bolster their defence.
