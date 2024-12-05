Former Real Madrid man encourages them to sign Arsenal star

Arsenal remains confident that Saliba will stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The Gunners are reportedly looking to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the coming years. Despite their intentions, it could prove challenging for Arsenal to hold onto him if Real Madrid decides to make a serious push to sign him. The Spanish giants have a history of attracting top-tier talent, and their interest in Saliba only adds to the pressure on Arsenal.

Rafael Alkorta, a former Real Madrid idol, recently discussed the club’s ongoing defensive issues, particularly with injuries hampering their backline. When asked about which player he would most like to see Madrid sign, Alkorta was quick to name Saliba. Speaking to Sport Witness, he said: “I love Saliba from Arsenal. Without financial restrictions, I would definitely sign him. He’s a really interesting player. Of the young centre-backs in Europe, I’d say he’s at least in the top three.”

Saliba’s rise to prominence as a world-class defender has made him a highly sought-after player, and it’s no surprise that clubs like Real Madrid are keen to secure his services. While Arsenal is determined to keep hold of him, the lure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world could prove difficult to resist if Madrid makes a move. The Gunners will have to act swiftly to ensure Saliba’s long-term future remains in North London.