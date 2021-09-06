Former referee calls for conversation with Arsenal following ‘ignorant’ Xhaka’s latest comments

Former referee Keith Hackett has called for the officials who govern the game to sit down with Arsenal Football Club following Granit Xhaka‘s ‘ignorant’ comments.
The Swiss international was given a straight-red card for a reckless two-footed challenge on Joao Cancelo in our recent 5-0 loss to Manchester City, but he doesn’t appear to understand the reasoning behind the decision.
Granit Xhaka is sent off for a reckless lunge on João Cancelo.
The correct decision according to Peter Walton.
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 28, 2021
There is little complaint from anyone else upon seeing the challenge, with clear danger of serious injury to Cancelo if he had connected with the defender, but Xhaka himself claims he was shocked by the decision, and Hackett believes that he needs to be educated on the laws of the game.
“I’m quite clear on this,” Hackett told the Football Insider.
“It seems to me that someone from the PGMOL, accompanied by the chairman of the PGMOL, the club and the club manager need to get together. There needs to be a conversation here.
“This player clearly, in that statement, does not understand the laws of the game in relation to challenges.
“Whilst he’s ignorant to the laws of the game he will continue to make these challenges and will continue to get sent off.
“It’s in Arsenal’s interest to arrange that meeting. They’re not new. I’ve done them in the past where you have that debate and discussion with the manager.
“It was a clear red card and it will be a red card every time he continues to do it.
“He’s working on a law that’s from the dark ages. ‘You play the ball, that gets you out of jail’ – it doesn’t work like that anymore.”
I hope he doesn’t seriously believe that his challenge was faultless, as we really cannot afford to be getting red cards especially after our dismal start to the campaign.
Was Xhaka just trying to save face by pleading his innocence or could he really watch this replay and believe the decision was wrong?
Patrick
Xhaka is an idiot if he seriously thinks going in two footed with both feet off the floor is acceptable, even if he got the ball. He needs some intense re-education about the laws and morals of the game. His ban should have been increased because of his comments. SMH.
I want to believe that comment was made after Pogba made a similar tackle and Manure got a goal from it during their game with Wolves maybe the refs need to sit together and have a conversation about being more consistent than having a conversation with Xhaka that all really..
Hes “ignorant” full stop.
Sounds like a good idea. Maybe Xhaka will learn something and start getting fewer cards.
Well I will not call xhaka stupid for his tackles, but he should be more careful now as the laws are less forgiving in recent years…it was a very committed but rash challenge…
And mind you, if xhaka is stupid for red cards, then viera was dumb according to some of your arguments here…
Facts right… Viera-308 games 8 red cards… Xhaka-258 games 4 red cards..
Facts right
Viera -worldclass
Xhaka – …………………………………………………………
(Couldn’t find the words sorry )
How about shite?
I prefer not near as good
Sorry weeble ,I think I’ll go with Declan on this one
“Hackett believes that he needs to be educated on the laws of the game”
I think he needs to be educated on how to play the game .
How managers pick him in their starting eleven must go down as the biggest mystery in world football.
And extend his contract!! In my opinion he still thinks he was hard done by. Why are we still playing him?
If it was a ‘clear red card’, why did he get a yellow out first then change to a red?
Er perhaps because he went to the wrong pocket first in error?
You cannot teach an old dog new tricks when they do not want too…or cannot learn from their mistakes. Neither does he have the skill,talent or speed and most obviously ” The mental makeup” to be playing here.
Any one who says otherwise has not been watching. He wanted to leave,doesn’t care whether he is here or in Italy or Germany , he,ll still be making his money while continuing this absolute madness made 10 times worse by the fact that he would be rationalizing that challenge. ” I think he truly believes it” . Never was good enough and should of been gone long ago.