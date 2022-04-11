Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has called for a time limit to be brought in after officials took an extended period of time to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal goal against Brighton this weekend.
The Brazilian thought he had equalised on the stroke of half-time when drifting back from an offside position to head into the net, only for VAR to eventually decide that it was offside after much deliberations.
Former official Halsey insists that a time limit should be included for VAR calls, despite the right call having been made this weekend.
“Arsenal’s disallowed goal against Brighton looked like the right call,” Halsey told CaughtOffside exclusively. “Gabriel Martinelli was just offside, his foot strayed offside.
“The question is why did it take four minutes to decide? I know there were other questions in there too – was there a foul? Did it come off a Brighton defender? – but it shouldn’t be taking four or five minutes to make that call.
“That’s what frustrates everybody, the length of time taken. If you’re looking at it for that long then maybe there’s an argument it should just be a goal.
“It might make sense to introduce a time limit on these decision-making processes, because otherwise it can go on and on and on. You can find whatever you want to find in an incident when you take that long.”
The goal probably shouldn’t have been allowed on Saturday, but the delay just makes bad viewing for any and all watching, and the biggest issues with the use of VAR is the disruption to the beautiful game.
This is more about football than it is about Arsenal, and regardless of the decision, the time taken is most definitely an issue.
Would a time limit cause further issues for those close calls, with extra pressure on VAR officials to make decisions quickly?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
IMO that goal should have stood ,if it took 4 mins to come to that decision obviously they weren’t sure on something ,when I looked down the line he looked onside anyway .
Cannot change it now but VAR needs to be looked at because it takes all the enjoyment out of the game ,players do not even know if they should celebrate now which is a shame .
The “Beautiful game” is a relatively recent phrase promoted by an advertising agency staffed by hustlers who have never set foot inside a football stadium. Like the football Arsenal played v Palace and Brighton was the beautiful game? Your having a laugh aren’t you. In truth football is often an ugly deathly boring game with teams set up to have ten players behind the ball passing the ball a million times sideways and backwards. Most goals when they finally do come are a result of poor defending, soft penalties, wicked deflections or scuffed toe pokes from one yard out. The time waiting for VAR decisions is often the only exciting moment in the entire game. Before VAR the fans were permanently crying out for a way to fairly review close calls by using the technology. Now we have the required technology and process fans are still moaning!!! How do you know football fans have just got off the plane? When the engines are turned off you can still hear the whining 🙂