Former referee explains why Arsenal penalty should have stood after Gyokeres incident

Arsenal were left aggrieved following their recent match against Newcastle United, believing they were denied a clear penalty after Viktor Gyökeres was brought down by goalkeeper Nick Pope. The incident occurred when the Arsenal forward chased down Pope and appeared to reach the ball first, potentially nudging it into the goalkeeper’s path before the subsequent contact was made. The referee initially awarded a penalty, yet after a review, VAR overturned the decision, leaving Arsenal’s players and supporters baffled.

A Controversial VAR Intervention

The reversal of the on-field call has once again reignited debate about the consistency of officiating in the Premier League. Arsenal, who have previously voiced concerns about uneven decision-making, felt this incident only reinforced their frustrations. Supporters in particular expressed disbelief at the outcome, arguing that such moments highlight the ongoing issues surrounding VAR’s application.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey also weighed in on the matter. Speaking via Goal, he remarked, “Gyokeres’ penalty should not have been overturned. Newcastle goalkeeper Pope got a touch on the ball but he did not win the ball. The touch does not negate the award of a penalty. Why did VAR get involved? It was not a clear and obvious error from referee Jarred Gillett. The on-field decision should have stood. Gyokeres played it on to Pope, that is how he got the touch and then there is a late challenge and brings him down. How many times do you see a foul given for a player that wins the ball and follows through? The touch does not mean it is not a penalty. VAR should not have got involved.”

Halsey’s remarks reflect the view held by many that VAR’s role should be limited to addressing only clear and obvious errors. In this case, critics argue that the system was misapplied, ultimately disadvantaging Arsenal.

Broader Concerns for Arsenal

This is not the first time Arsenal have felt undermined by inconsistency in decision-making. Mikel Arteta’s side has frequently voiced dissatisfaction with the standards of refereeing, particularly when key decisions appear to swing against them. While the Gunners overcame Newcastle to secure victory, the denied penalty remains a talking point that could have changed the complexion of the match.

For Arsenal, the focus will remain on maintaining momentum regardless of such setbacks. The ability to win despite contentious officiating decisions highlights their resilience, yet concerns linger that repeated inconsistencies could eventually impact crucial results in the title race. As debates around VAR continue, this incident serves as another example of how the technology, intended to bring clarity, can sometimes create more controversy than resolution.

