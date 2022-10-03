Former rival gives Granit Xhaka ‘a lot of respect’ for Arsenal turnaround

Tim sherwood has praised Granit Xhaka for knuckling down at Arsenal, after the Swiss put in yet another impressive performance this weekend.

The midfielder has been amongst the club’s bighest performers this term, and could well be considered a fans favourite again.

This is a major turnaround for a player 99% of the fans wanted gone previously, and his hard work truly appears to have paid off now.

Sherwood’s links with Tottenham rarely sees him give praise to Arsenal, but his comments on the midfielder come as one of those moments.

“Granit Xhaka is never going to play for a bigger football club than Arsenal, and I think it hit home to him and he realised that he needs to knuckle down. I give him a lot of respect,” Sherwood is quoted in HITC for saying.

Should he continue with the form of this season, it wouldn’t be a shock to me if certain bigger clubs did cone calling for him, but he would be mad to consider a move after the journey he has undertaken with us, especially as we will surely be back in the Champions League come next summer.

Patrick