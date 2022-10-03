Former rival gives Granit Xhaka ‘a lot of respect’ for Arsenal turnaround

Tim sherwood has praised Granit Xhaka for knuckling down at Arsenal, after the Swiss put in yet another impressive performance this weekend.
The midfielder has been amongst the club’s bighest performers this term, and could well be considered a fans favourite again.
This is a major turnaround for a player 99% of the fans wanted gone previously, and his hard work truly appears to have paid off now.
Sherwood’s links with Tottenham rarely sees him give praise to Arsenal, but his comments on the midfielder come as one of those moments.
“Granit Xhaka is never going to play for a bigger football club than Arsenal, and I think it hit home to him and he realised that he needs to knuckle down. I give him a lot of respect,” Sherwood is quoted in HITC for saying.
Should he continue with the form of this season, it wouldn’t be a shock to me if certain bigger clubs did cone calling for him, but he would be mad to consider a move after the journey he has undertaken with us, especially as we will surely be back in the Champions League come next summer.
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I disagree, I think he’s playing so much better purely because of the slight change in position/role. Despite my many previous comments questioning his ability/suitability for the team, I wouldn’t have said he doesn’t work hard.
The more advanced role is a bit freer and it’s allowed him to be more active and play more instinctively, which seems to be natural for xhaka. Arteta has found a system that works, and xhaka is absolutely thriving in it.
Credit to him for sticking with it through a lot of tough times, and for doing all of the jobs he’s been asked to do, even to his own detriment, absolutely, and credit the manager for finding how to get the best out of him.
Actually, his National team coach gave Arsenal this clue of Xhaka’s most effective role.
I’m so pleased he is doing well for us now. The day he messes up, people should not castigate him please.
He’s building capital with the fans now. It’s obvious the benefits he’s bringing the team, so the odd mistake will not be felt in the same way – everyone makes mistakes after all