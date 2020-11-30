Former rival insists Arteta ‘needs time’ to fix issues

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has insistsed that Mikel Arteta needs time to overcome the issues within his Arsenal squad, whilst pressure grows on his job.

The Gunners have won just once from their last six Premier League matches, leaving his side with the club’s worst points tally at this point of the season since the Premier League began.

Naturally this will lead to speculation over the manager’s job, especially when you realise that the loss yesterday came on the anniversary of Unai Emery’s removal from the same role 12 months ago.

Hasselbaink doesn’t believe that it is time to give up on Arteta however, as he calls for the back him with time and further investment.

“I think Arteta knows where he wants to go. I think he just needs time. He needs investment, I do think of the last three managers, he has had the worst squad, so there’s a lot that needs to be done,” Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports (via Football.London).

“He needs time, but they’re still Arsenal. He wants to change their mentality of conceding, they were a soft touch in the past and he needs to change that.

“You’re not going to get success if you’re so open and getting lots of goals against, so he needs to change that and he is doing that, but you still need to attack with the nice attacking players he has, they need to have chances provided for them.”

While it is easy to turn on the manager amidst disastrous form, and it is tough in a results business to see the positives in times of turmoil, many teams do endure blips, and it wasn’t long ago when Arteta was winning trophies with our side, as well as our recent transfer activity being much-improved also.

Is it just a matter of time before the Spaniard turns things around?

Patrick