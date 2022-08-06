Arsenal News Latest News

Former Spurs manager tips Arsenal to challenge for the title

Former Tottenham manager, Tim Sherwood believes Arsenal and his former club can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are continuing to rebuild their squad after nearly finishing inside the top four last season and they have added some new names to the group.

Mikel Arteta’s side started their campaign strongly with a hard-fought 2-0 win against Crystal Palace last night.

That result means they topped the Premier League table before other clubs play from today.

It was a dream start for most of the club’s fans and it is a level of performance they can maintain throughout the season.

Sherwood was speaking about the title race, and said on Sky Sports, as quoted by HITC:

“I think it’s them two again, possibly Tottenham, Arsenal might have something to say about that. We know what Chelsea are going to do. I am sure they are going to buy more players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our good start to the season makes us one of the early favourites to win the title and it is a good thing. 

But we cannot accept that tag or let the praises get into our heads because there are still 37 more league games to play.
