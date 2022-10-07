Former Spurs star reveals he was an Arsenal man until his London move

Former Tottenham man Moussa Sissoko has revealed he was a fan of Arsenal before he joined their rivals.

Sissoko was one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League at Newcastle United.

However, their relegation in 2016 prompted him to move to Tottenham in London.

He played there until 2021 before moving to Watford, and he left them for Nantes back in France this summer.

The midfielder has had a good career, and he is not doing badly at his new home.

He was speaking to the Ligue 1 side’s YouTube channel and reveals he was an Arsenal supporter before making the move to Spurs.

Sissoko said:

“I’m going to get in trouble, but it was Arsenal when I was young, but when I signed for their enemies, Tottenham Hotspur, I stopped supporting them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As soon as you wear the Spurs shirt, you can forget about your links to Arsenal.

You can also not claim to be a Gooner if you have played for the Lilywhites, and it is good that Sissoko knows this.

He is already at the end of his career, so he would not dream of someday playing for the Gunners.

For now, we can only wonder what could have been if he had joined us instead.

