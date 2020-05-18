Former star admits gambling got ‘out of control’ whilst at Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has revealed that he lost large sums of money betting on poker, before admitting that things would ‘get out of control’.

The Danish footballer is currently without of a club after leaving FC Copenhagen in late 2019, but has been keeping busy with his reality TV show.

‘Lord’ Bendtner and his family are followed around similar to that of the Kardashians in America, and it was on his show that he revealed the troubles he had with gambling during his time at Arsenal.

“I lost a lot of money, an unrealistic amount” admitted the 32 year-old.

“It’s hard to say how much it was in reality, but I’d estimate that it was almost 50 million Korona (around £5.4m). It was something that I was always in control of and I simply betted big sums of money.

“Sometimes in London, things would get out of control on a night and things could really have ended badly.

“Now I place smaller bets of 100 Korona (around £12).”

You do wonder if these night gambling had an effect on his football career, with him once being regarded as one with huge potential, while he also held himself in high regard.

Bendtner’s career started brightly, and he was tipped for the big time, and while he did enjoy spells with Arsenal and Juventus, you would have to say he never reached his full potential.

Gambling is a serious issue for some, and should you have any concerns over your own gambling please do not hesitate to seek help.

Did Bendtner have an addiction that needed attention? Would you say he failed to meet his potential or was over-rated?

Patrick