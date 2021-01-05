Former teammate aims sly dig at Arsenal after Saliba completes Nice move

Wesley Fofana has taken a swipe at Arsenal by claiming that William Saliba is “finally free”.

Saliba has completed a loan move to Nice after he failed to make a single appearance for the Gunners this season.

Fofana and Saliba were defence partners at Saint Etienne and Saliba was regarded higher than Fofana. Both made moves to the Premier League.

While Fofana has become a regular at Leicester City this season, Saliba hasn’t played for Arsenal and he wasn’t even registered for their Europa League squad this season.

Saliba had previously complained about being locked up at Arsenal as he struggled to play or to leave the club.

He is now set to spend the rest of the season at Nice and Fofana was happy for him.

He took to his Instagram account to celebrate the freedom of his former teammate who will now be able to play first-team football.

He posted an image of Arsenal and captioned it: “He is finally free”, complete with heart-eyes and party emojis.

Saliba will hope that he can break into the Nice first team and get the needed minutes that would help him return to Arsenal as ready-made first team material.