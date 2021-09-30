Former teammate assures Arsenal that Sambi is “one of the best midfielders I’ve played with”

The ex-teammate of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Josh Cullen, has tipped him to become a star at the Emirates.

The Belgian joined the Gunners in the summer, but he had played with Cullen at Anderlecht before making the move.

The Republic of Ireland international and former West Ham star says Sambi Lokonga is one of the best players he has played with and has no doubt that his game suits the Premier League.

The summer signing has been one of Arsenal’s better players in this campaign and Cullen says his early form for the Gunners have proven that he can cut it at this level of football.

He also reminds us that the midfielder is just 21 and that simply means there is even more to come from him.

“Sambi is a top player and I think people have seen from his first few months at Arsenal what a player he is,” Cullen said to TalkSport.

“But there’s so much room for improvement, as well. He’s still only 21, so there’s plenty of time for him to improve and I’m sure he will.

“But at the same time, I know from playing with him last year that he’s got the ability to play in the Premier League. He’s definitely one of the best midfielders I’ve played with in my career.

“And I suppose the proof is in the pudding when a club like Arsenal come in and pay the money they did for him. He’ll no doubt be a success for Arsenal and I’m sure Arsenal fans will enjoy watching him over the period and seasons to come.”

With Granit Xhaka set to miss the next few months of football because of an injury, Sambi Lokonga will feel he has to take his chance and become a mainstay in the Arsenal team before the Swiss midfielder returns to action.