Former teammate of Bellerin makes clear what the defender wants

Real Betis man, Borja Iglesias, has revealed that it is well known that Hector Bellerin wants to return to the Spanish club.
The full-back spent the last campaign on loan with them and he did very well.
His performances contributed to them winning the Spanish Cup, and he told Arsenal he wanted to stay there.
However, the La Liga side cannot meet the Gunners’ asking price for his signature and he has been forced to remain at the Emirates for now.
He has other suitors, but a move back to the Seville club is his best option and he will do what he can to return there.
Iglesias enjoyed playing with him and now jokes that he might have to open a crowd-funding account to help his club bring Bellerin back.
He tells Estadio Deportivo: “I miss Hector Bellerin.
“I’m thinking of doing the crowdfunding we said we would do to get him back. I come out of training, and people ask me if Hector is coming, and they tell me that they are starting a piggy bank here to raise money.
“Hector Bellerin really wants to come back. He has always said that he wants to play here, what happens is that he has been there for a long time at Arsenal. It is a complicated situation because he has a contract. I have always said it. I hope he is here as soon as possible because he gives us a lot inside and outside the locker room.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bellerin has been at the Emirates for over a decade, which is a very long time.
Now is a good time to offload the former Barcelona teenager, but he did well last season and we should earn some good money from transferring him.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
If you want the player, pay for the player. It is pretty straightforward. Other clubs showed interest but the player is intent on playing ONLY for Betis. And it would seem like either Betis are capitalizing on this to try to blackmail Arsenal. It won’t work out this time around
OT:John Cross from the Mirror just tweeted his condolences to her family.Maria Petri has passed away.RIP.
What a supporter she was Siamois.
I’m sure there will be a tribute to her before or during The Emirates Cup or our first PL home game.
Just read that she said words to the effect of being sad about being dead, as she wouldn’t be able to follow The Arsenal.
RIP Maria.
You’re right and I hope so too,it would be nice to see her remembered and celebrated.
Let Betis pay over 2 years, and let Bellerin reach into his pocket if he wants out so bad.
Otherwise if he is staying then focus on being 2nd 3rd choice RB. He can leave next Summer on a free.
He hasn’t complained publicly or jaked it on the pitch, he’s remained professional so far, so credit to him, unlike others.
Admin Pat.i find it disappointing that you(JA) haven’t mentioned Maria.☹️