Former teammate of Bellerin makes clear what the defender wants

Real Betis man, Borja Iglesias, has revealed that it is well known that Hector Bellerin wants to return to the Spanish club.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan with them and he did very well.

His performances contributed to them winning the Spanish Cup, and he told Arsenal he wanted to stay there.

However, the La Liga side cannot meet the Gunners’ asking price for his signature and he has been forced to remain at the Emirates for now.

He has other suitors, but a move back to the Seville club is his best option and he will do what he can to return there.

Iglesias enjoyed playing with him and now jokes that he might have to open a crowd-funding account to help his club bring Bellerin back.

He tells Estadio Deportivo: “I miss Hector Bellerin.

“I’m thinking of doing the crowdfunding we said we would do to get him back. I come out of training, and people ask me if Hector is coming, and they tell me that they are starting a piggy bank here to raise money.

“Hector Bellerin really wants to come back. He has always said that he wants to play here, what happens is that he has been there for a long time at Arsenal. It is a complicated situation because he has a contract. I have always said it. I hope he is here as soon as possible because he gives us a lot inside and outside the locker room.”

Bellerin has been at the Emirates for over a decade, which is a very long time.

Now is a good time to offload the former Barcelona teenager, but he did well last season and we should earn some good money from transferring him.

