Former teammate tips Arteta to win the Premier League title

Jay Jay Okocha was a teammate of Mikel Arteta at Paris Saint-Germain, and he is not surprised that the Spaniard has gone on to become a manager. Arteta was a teenager while Okocha was much older during their time together in Paris, and he left a lasting impression on the Nigerian. Okocha, widely regarded as one of the best African players to have played in the Premier League during his time at Bolton, recognised early on that Arteta possessed qualities that would serve him well as a coach.

The Nigerian was a skilful and difficult player to mark, established in his career when Arteta was just beginning to make his mark in French football. Despite the difference in experience, Okocha could see that the young Spaniard had the mindset, intelligence, and personality that would allow him to succeed in management. That early impression has now been confirmed by Arteta’s achievements with Arsenal, including the possibility of guiding the club to a Premier League title.

Early signs of leadership

Okocha reflected on Arteta’s qualities during their time together and explained why he expected him to move into coaching after retiring. He said on the Clutch 9 Podcast: “I wasn’t surprised he became a manager because from what I saw then, his football IQ, personality, is still what we’re seeing now, because he’s gone on to develop himself and also became a coach after he retired.”

The former playmaker highlighted that Arteta’s intelligence on and off the pitch has always been evident, suggesting that his leadership potential was clear even as a teenager. These early signs have now translated into tangible success as he manages one of the Premier League’s most competitive sides.

Premier League ambitions

Okocha also shared his view on Arsenal’s title chances under Arteta. “I think so. He’s got the best squad in the League, if not in Europe, so it’s theirs to lose,” he said. He added: “I think he could do more. In football, you’ve got the chance to win every trophy as long as you’re in the race. Who would think that you can’t win more than one, but let’s start with one first.”

His comments underline both the faith former teammates have in Arteta and the high expectations surrounding Arsenal’s current squad. The combination of a strong team and an intelligent manager could see the Gunners competing for multiple honours in the near future.