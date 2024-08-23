Former top striker endorses Arsenal’s interest in Ivan Toney

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has supported calls for Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney in this transfer window.

The Brentford striker is being targeted by the Gunners, who are expected to make a late swoop for another striker.

Brentford has made it public that Toney is available for transfer, and the striker also wants to leave the GTech Community Stadium.

Several clubs in England and abroad are credited with interest, but Arsenal has yet to step up theirs.

The Gunners remain committed to completing a move for Mikel Merino in the coming weeks before moving for another player.

If they have doubts about Toney, Berbatov has sent a message of approval, with the former Premier League striker saying, as quoted by DAZN:

“Toney to Arsenal? Why not? I think he made the most of his playing time at the Euros and gave everything and the best that he could with such a limited amount of playing time.

“The way he plays the game. The way he moves, scoring goals, taking penalties and taking responsibility means it’s time for the next step but which direction that is we will have to wait and see.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is no doubt a quality striker, but we trust our manager to choose the right player for his system.

If he thinks Toney is good enough for his team, he will push to sign the Euro 2024 finalist.

