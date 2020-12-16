Former Tottenham ace rejects Arsenal, here is the reason 

Christian Eriksen was linked with a move to Arsenal a few weeks back after it became apparent that he would have to leave Inter Milan (Daily Mail).

The Dane only moved to the Italian side in the last January transfer window from Tottenham, but that move looks like a mistake now.

He hasn’t made an impact when he has played and Antonio Conte has sidelined him this season.

He isn’t satisfied with staying on the bench and he has asked the club to allow him to leave.

Inter is willing to cut their losses and let him go, and a return to England was touted.

Arsenal was one team that was linked with a move for him, but ESPN says that he has decided against returning to England because it will be a “backward” step for him.

The report says that Eriksen is more likely to make a move to France with PSG now because the French side also has a strong interest in him.

Arsenal is struggling with creativity at the moment and the Gunners will have made good use of Eriksen’s creative talent.

However, his previous link to Tottenham was always going to make a move to the Emirates very unlikely.