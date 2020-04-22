Former Tottenham ace slams the Arsenal player that leaked Mesut Ozil wage cut refusal

Former Tottenham forward Darren Bent has claimed that there is an Arsenal player that leaked the fact that Mesut Ozil has rejected a pay cut at the club.

He even called the teammate a “snake” and claimed that it wasn’t good for the environment because a club is like a mini-family.

Ozil is one of three Arsenal players that have reportedly rejected the club’s plea to take a pay cut and save them some money.

However, the other teammates were not named, and the German seems to have scored yet another PR own goal.

He is the club’s highest earner and has struggled to justify his high wage at the Emirates.

Most fans believe that he should be one player that voluntarily takes a proper pay cut and lead by example.

But the reverse is the case as Ozil has told the club he wouldn’t take a cut to his wages and he has been slammed by fans and pundits around the world.

However, Bent is more concerned that a teammate leaked the story.

He said as quoted by the Sun: “There’s obviously a snake in that dressing room, which is not good.

“When you’re in a sporting environment with the guys in the dressing room, you’re like a small family, but at times people do cross the line.

“I’d be in there making phone calls trying to find out who it was that leaked the story, because if there’s three of us [who rejected a pay cut], I shouldn’t be the only one being named.”

Thing is this, if the Arsenal dressing room was a small family as Bent reckons it should be then the last person that should be breaking ranks is the clubs highest earner but obviously it is the person that did the right thing and exposed this greed and selfishness that gets the blame in Bents deluded world.