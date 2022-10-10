Former Tottenham star begrudgingly admits Arsenal ‘are the real deal’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has admitted that Arsenal are the ‘real deal’, whilst praising a number of our players.

The Gunners were impressive in dispatching of rivals Liverpool on Sunday, building on our recent string of wins which has seen us hold onto top spot in the Premier League table.

Having watched us beat his side Tottenham recently, before frustratingly watching us win again on Sunday, he has conceded that we are ‘the real deal’ when talking to Laura Woods on TalkSPORT.

“They are the real deal and as much as I want to criticise them, they play on the front foot, they go after teams.

“Martinelli is absolutely fantastic, Jesus is a leader, Saka doesn’t get the credit that he deserves and they’re just a really solid team.

“I still think that you can get at them with the back four. Gabriel, for me, is clumsy and has mistakes in him and Liverpool should have had a stonewall penalty yesterday where It hit his arm, but as a team they’re solid, really complete, playing with confidence and it’s horrible to watch!”

We deserve to be top on our performances so far this season, and you would imagine that it would take something catastrophic for us to fall out of contention for the title. I’m not saying we will win the division, as Man City look like they are going to get stronger and stronger, but at this point it would be a shock if we wasn’t to finish in the top two of the table.

Hearing O’Hara concede how good we are is something you don’t hear every day, and he must be hurting inside just saying it, but fair play to him for openly admitting it.

