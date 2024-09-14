Former Tottenham star has his say on Arsenal’s title chances

Arsenal is widely considered one of the favourites to win the Premier League title this season. However, former Spurs player Rafael van der Vaart seems to place Liverpool ahead of them, just behind Manchester City.

While many expect City to win the title, most fans are hoping for a team to break their winning streak.

Winning the Premier League for a fifth consecutive time would be frustrating for some fans of the league, as City’s dominance risks turning it into a “farmers’ league.”

Arsenal has come close to stopping that in each of the last two seasons but fell short at the final hurdle on both occasions. Nevertheless, some supporters and neutrals believe they may be third time lucky this campaign.

But Van der Vaart seems to think otherwise. He said, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

“Many think Arsenal will be the ones to serve it up to Manchester City, but I don’t agree.

“It’s so hard to keep going again and again, season after season, and I look at the Arsenal team in the long-term and worry about them. I can’t see Arsenal winning the Premier League this season.

“I was really impressed by Liverpool when they beat Manchester United – they looked so stable and everything looked very easy. City are definitely the favourites, but don’t write off Liverpool.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not need to listen to pundits and ex-players who believe or do not believe that we can be champions.

We just have to focus on ourselves and ensure we win our games.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…