Former Tottenham star terrified by Arsenal potentially signing two Brazilians

Jamie O’Hara has watched in horror as Arsenal closes in on signing Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha, and he admits a move for the latter could force him to delete his Twitter account.

Arsenal is on a spending spree as they want to make a return to the Champions League in the next campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has added Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira to their squad, and more signings are expected.

One that is imminent is Jesus of Manchester City, but they also retain a strong interest in Leeds’ Raphinha.

Spurs also want the latter, but Arsenal could eventually win the race for the exciting Brazilian’s signature.

Speaking about the prospect of both players joining the Gunners, O’Hara tells Talk Sport, as quoted by HITC:

“Gabriel Jesus would be a top signing, I’ve always been impressed by him.

“And if they get Raphinha as well, then I might delete Twitter.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Jesus and Raphinha in our squad, we would be one of the hardest clubs to compete against, and O’Hara knows that.

After narrowly missing out on the top four last season, a good summer window can help us to make progress in the upcoming season.