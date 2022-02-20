Former youth teammate of Saka doesn’t regret leaving Arsenal

Yunus Musah was one of the finest players Arsenal had in their youth ranks before he left the club.

He was developing alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the club’s youth system.

While the other two waited and broke into the first team, he moved to Valencia, where he has become a top player.

The Spanish side presented him with an enticing offer, and they also gave him a plan that would fast-track his progress to the first team.

He has now become an important player for Los Che and the United States national team.

He is happy Saka and Smith Rowe have made the first team, but he does not regret leaving Arsenal.

The 19-year-old said via The Sun: “Seeing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud, I wanted to be like them.

“I was aspiring to be the next step at Arsenal because I was under them.

“I played with Saka and Emile and they’re great players.

“I’m so happy they’re now playing in the first-team at Arsenal but my decision to leave was that I felt that Valencia had a great plan for me.

“They provided me with so much trust as you can see and with everything they were offering it sounded like a great plan.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musa is one that got away from us, but we remain the best place for young players to develop.

The American is making good progress in his career, and he could return to Arsenal in the future.

If he keeps making progress, it would be nice to have him back in the group.

WATCH Arteta’s FULL press conference after Brentford win