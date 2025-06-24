Forster questions player’s ‘motives and ‘reliability’ ahead of Arsenal switch

A former Premier League goalkeeper has raised concerns about the motives behind Kepa Arrizabalaga’s anticipated transfer to Arsenal. The Spanish international is set to become the latest addition to the Gunners’ goalkeeping ranks, following an agreement with Chelsea to activate his £5 million release clause.

Kepa is expected to serve as deputy to David Raya next season, a development that prompted former Wrexham and Watford stopper Ben Forster to question whether the 30-year-old is content with a back-up role.

Speaking on his Fozcast podcast, Forster openly challenged the goalkeeper’s drive and reliability. “It’s crazy at the age of 30, but it’s almost like he’s signalled that his playing days are over,” he said. “He’s happy playing second fiddle, where he knows he might play 10 games a season for the next five years.”

Former Chelsea man faces fresh scrutiny

Forster continued: “It’s a surprising one, because he’s re-established himself as a number one, a good-to-go, bona fide Premier League number one starting goalkeeper.

“By signing for Arsenal, I think he can say to the people around him or to the wider world, ‘Listen, I’m going there to compete and try and be the number one.’ But I think deep down, he knows why he’s going there.

“He’s not good enough to be near Raya and I think Arsenal know that as well. They’re signing a very capable back-up goalkeeper, but somebody that probably isn’t going to be reliable at that level.”

The comments follow what many would consider a strong campaign for Kepa on loan at Bournemouth. The Spaniard made 31 Premier League appearances, keeping eight clean sheets and establishing himself as the club’s undisputed number one.

Prior to that, he had a short stint with Real Madrid after falling out of favour at Chelsea, where he struggled to justify his £72 million price tag following his 2018 arrival.

Arsenal move divides opinion

After rediscovering form and confidence at Bournemouth, Kepa’s choice to join Arsenal, where he is unlikely to start regularly, has inevitably raised questions. While Forster’s assessment may appear harsh, it touches on a broader concern among fans about ambition and mentality.

Why Kepa Arrizabalaga would be a No Brainer for Arsenal.

That said, Kepa may offer more than just support. He will not only compete with Raya but could also challenge for the starting spot if he applies himself well. From Arsenal’s point of view, this looks like a shrewd piece of business. His experience and Premier League know-how come at a cut-price fee, giving the squad depth and security.

Back to Forster’s comments, should there be genuine concerns over his reliability? Please let us know in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

