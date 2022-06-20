Forward changes agent as he looks to orchestrate Arsenal transfer

Nicolas Pepe is claimed to have changed his agent as he looks to seal a move away from Arsenal this summer, having failed to hold down a regular starting role under Mikel Arteta.
The Ivory Coast international has shown spurts of his talent whilst in north London, but his time at the club most definitely won’t have been considered a success.
Goal reports that he has now changed his agent as he looks to get his career back on track, having fallen behind all of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe in the pecking order before any further additions arrive this summer.
Pepe joined in a club record deal from Lille in 2019, and while I belive he will be a good signing for his new club, I also agree that we need to sell.
He failed to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he deserved an extended run of first-team football this season, being limited to around 10-15 minutes for much of the most recent season.
I feel a little bad for Pepe, as I don’t think he got enough opportunities in the last 12 months, but its difficult to argue that he should have played ahead of any of his rivals.
Do you agree that he will likely be a hit for whichever club he joins this summer?
Patrick
Its an interesting one.
Pepe cost 72mill so the club can’t just give him away. Or can we? Should we?
Surely the club wants a minimum 30m for him?
But then Arsenal could have got 60mill for both Sanchez and Ramsey and lost them for free.
Ozil, Mustafi, Socritis, Chambers left for free.
Guendouzie was sold cheap. Torreira + Leno going for less than half their fee. Bellerin Mari will go for next to nothing. Aubameyang cost 95mill in fee and salary as too did Lacazette cost 95 mill for fee and salary. Yet both left on a free. So losing 72m Pepe for free is no dfferent. Right? Perhaps we could loan him at say 10m per season and the other club pays his 140k p/w salary? If he succeeds there they might even buy him. 30mill now and salary off the books is a reasonable move if some one will take him for 30m. Otherwise we could lose him for free in two years time anyway like all the others. I think we will keep him and predict he will shine in the easier EL games rediscover his form and score 15 goals this term. Then we sell him in the summer before he reverts to his old form 🙂
👆 gobbledygook
Why don’t we just behave like every other club with regards to our transfer policies?
I’m sorry if I upset some of you, but 90% plus of this circus started from Gazidis, right through and continuing, under Mikel and Edu.
The other 10% goes to AW, before Gazidis took over – HOWEVER – weren’t we told that things would get better?
I cannot name any other club that has the reputation of fouling things up when it comes to signing someone and I’ve yet to find another that actually gives their players away, then carries on paying their salaries.
What a complete shambles and embarrassment, highlighted by the Pepe situation.
Yet another player desperate to leave the club – David Dein must be absolutely devastated with what he is seeing.