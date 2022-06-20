Forward changes agent as he looks to orchestrate Arsenal transfer

Nicolas Pepe is claimed to have changed his agent as he looks to seal a move away from Arsenal this summer, having failed to hold down a regular starting role under Mikel Arteta.

The Ivory Coast international has shown spurts of his talent whilst in north London, but his time at the club most definitely won’t have been considered a success.

Goal reports that he has now changed his agent as he looks to get his career back on track, having fallen behind all of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe in the pecking order before any further additions arrive this summer.

Pepe joined in a club record deal from Lille in 2019, and while I belive he will be a good signing for his new club, I also agree that we need to sell.

He failed to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he deserved an extended run of first-team football this season, being limited to around 10-15 minutes for much of the most recent season.

I feel a little bad for Pepe, as I don’t think he got enough opportunities in the last 12 months, but its difficult to argue that he should have played ahead of any of his rivals.

Do you agree that he will likely be a hit for whichever club he joins this summer?

Patrick

