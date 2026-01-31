Forward is just two goals away from equalling Thierry Henry record for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli continued his fine Champions League form in midweek by scoring once again for Arsenal in their win over Kairat. That strike took his tally to six goals in eight matches, moving him just one goal away from equalling a famous Thierry Henry record for the club.

Martinelli has thrived in the competition this season. The Brazilian appears to have found a new lease of life in the Champions League, a tournament that suits his transition-heavy style perfectly. He has been used to great effect, with six of his nine goals this season coming in Europe. Remarkably, he scored in each of Arsenal’s first five league phase matches, despite starting only four games across that run.

Closing in on a historic mark

Should Martinelli add another goal in the knockout stages, he would draw level with Thierry Henry as Arsenal’s highest scorer in a single Champions League campaign. The legendary Frenchman set the benchmark with seven goals during the 2001/02 season.

That puts Martinelli on the verge of history. If the 24-year-old scores at least two more goals in the competition, he will set a new club record. His European form has mirrored a much improved campaign overall. He has already matched his total goal tally from last season and is well placed to surpass his best ever single-season return for Arsenal, which currently stands at 15 goals.

A crucial weapon for Arsenal in Europe

Martinelli’s Champions League output currently places him joint fourth in the scoring charts. His numbers become even more impressive when penalties are removed from the equation. Among the top five scorers in the competition this season, he is the only player yet to score from the spot.

That consistency highlights his importance, particularly as Arsenal move into the knockout rounds. Keeping Martinelli fit, confident and firing could prove decisive if the Gunners are to push deep into the competition.

With momentum building and records within reach, Martinelli’s European campaign is becoming one of the standout storylines of Arsenal’s season.

How impressed have you been by his Champions League performances so far?

Benjamin Kenneth

_________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…