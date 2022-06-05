Forward rejects Arsenal offer with Italian move no the cards

Paulo Dybala is claimed to have rejected a contract offer from Arsenal as he looks to find his next club after leaving Juventus this month.

The Argentine had talks break down with his current club late into 2021 when the Old Lady seemingly reneged on a previously agreed verbal contract, and it has been known for some months that the two parties would now be set to part ways this summer.

With a matter of weeks remaining on his current deal, he is believed to be closing in on a decision on where he will be playing in the new season, and La Gazzetta (via SempreInter) now claims that he has turned down our offer to come and play at the Emirates as he has set sights on becoming a new player for Inter Milan instead.

I can’t say I’m not disappointed, but I certainly am not shocked that we aren’t likely to win the race for his signature. Dybala is a truly special player, albeit hampered by a disastrous injury record that has seen him struggle to show his best consistently in recent seasons. I do wonder if we could have tempted him to buy-in to our project had we secured a place in the Champions League for next season however.

Would Dybala’s injury record have made him a major risk-signing this summer?

Patrick

