Ipswich v Arsenal - Trossard Celebrating a goal
Forward’s hefty wage demands spark talks of Arsenal exit

Trossard (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With Arsenal keen to refresh their forward line this summer, speculation is mounting that an uncomfortable sale may be on the horizon.

While early reports pointed to Gabriel Martinelli as the likely departure, L’Équipe now suggest it could be Leandro Trossard heading for the exit instead.

Contract talks stall amid wage concerns

In May, reports emerged that Arsenal had started negotiations over a new contract with the Belgian forward.

However, over a month later, there has been no breakthrough, which has raised doubts about the player’s long-term future at the Emirates.

Talks have failed to bear fruit, with Trossard’s wage demands proving a sticking point. Sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly unimpressed by the financial terms being requested.

Much like the situation with Thomas Partey, Trossard may need to lower his salary expectations or risk being moved on.

Trossard v Palace
Trossard (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crowded attack and Saudi interest could force sale

With Arsenal targeting three attacking additions, a striker, a left winger, and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, the forward line is set to become increasingly congested. That could open the door for Trossard’s departure, especially if the club look to balance the books.

Trossard was previously on the radar of the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad reportedly tabling a €35 million bid last September. That offer was rejected at the time, but if a similar proposal were to arrive this summer, Arsenal may be more inclined to accept.

At 30, and with contract talks stalling, the Belgian’s future in north London looks increasingly uncertain.

What are your thoughts on Trossard Gooners? Let us know in the comments below.

  1. With several new players coming in, Arsenal will want to offload at least a few lower placed squad players if they can, but it’s likely that they’ll try to sell someone else too.

    On the (pretty reasonable) assumption that someone – a “bigger” name – should leave in the window, if it’s not Martinelli then it could well be Trossard, particularly as he has only a year remaining on his contract. Whether he wants to go to Saudi or not is down to him in the end though, some do, others don’t.

