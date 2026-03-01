“Found a way” Gary Neville gives his reaction to Arsenal beating Chelsea

Gary Neville understands how psychologically demanding it can be for Arsenal to overcome Chelsea, particularly after playing second following Manchester City’s victory. The Gunners had watched as a solitary goal secured City a win over Leeds United the previous day, leaving them fully aware that they needed to respond with three points of their own.

Chelsea represented a sterner challenge than Leeds, and despite Arsenal having defeated them twice in 2026, the Blues approached the fixture determined to restore pride. The context added further intensity to an already significant contest.

Early Promise and Renewed Pressure

Arsenal began with authority, demonstrating composure and intent as they sought to assert control. Their strong start was rewarded with the opening goal, reinforcing the belief that they could handle the mounting pressure. However, as many anticipated, Chelsea responded. The Blues found an equaliser and showed resilience, making it clear they would not be easily subdued.

The remainder of the match demanded persistence from Arsenal. They continued to search for a decisive breakthrough, although they were occasionally exposed by a sharp and enterprising Chelsea side. The contest ebbed and flowed, reflecting the high stakes involved for both teams.

Holding Firm Under Expectation

Eventually, Arsenal found the winning goal, a moment that shifted the balance in their favour. Even then, the task was not complete. Chelsea pressed forward in pursuit of another equaliser, forcing Arsenal to demonstrate defensive resolve and mental strength during the closing stages.

Neville acknowledged the significance of the achievement, particularly given the circumstances. He said on Sky Sports, “Arsenal have found a way.

“It’s never easy to play second, especially when Man City get the points on the board. It adds pressure, it does.

“But they got over the line. It’s a good day for the Gunners.”

His assessment highlights the psychological fortitude required to sustain a title challenge when every result carries profound consequences.