Neville
Arsenal News Gooner News

“Found a way” Gary Neville gives his reaction to Arsenal beating Chelsea

Gary Neville

Gary Neville understands how psychologically demanding it can be for Arsenal to overcome Chelsea, particularly after playing second following Manchester City’s victory. The Gunners had watched as a solitary goal secured City a win over Leeds United the previous day, leaving them fully aware that they needed to respond with three points of their own.

Chelsea represented a sterner challenge than Leeds, and despite Arsenal having defeated them twice in 2026, the Blues approached the fixture determined to restore pride. The context added further intensity to an already significant contest.

Early Promise and Renewed Pressure

Arsenal began with authority, demonstrating composure and intent as they sought to assert control. Their strong start was rewarded with the opening goal, reinforcing the belief that they could handle the mounting pressure. However, as many anticipated, Chelsea responded. The Blues found an equaliser and showed resilience, making it clear they would not be easily subdued.

The remainder of the match demanded persistence from Arsenal. They continued to search for a decisive breakthrough, although they were occasionally exposed by a sharp and enterprising Chelsea side. The contest ebbed and flowed, reflecting the high stakes involved for both teams.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Holding Firm Under Expectation

Eventually, Arsenal found the winning goal, a moment that shifted the balance in their favour. Even then, the task was not complete. Chelsea pressed forward in pursuit of another equaliser, forcing Arsenal to demonstrate defensive resolve and mental strength during the closing stages.

Neville acknowledged the significance of the achievement, particularly given the circumstances. He said on Sky Sports, “Arsenal have found a way.

“It’s never easy to play second, especially when Man City get the points on the board. It adds pressure, it does.

“But they got over the line. It’s a good day for the Gunners.”

His assessment highlights the psychological fortitude required to sustain a title challenge when every result carries profound consequences.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal overcome a determined Chelsea to go five points clear
Confirmed Arsenal team v Chelsea – Eze keeps his place in team
Joe Cole
Joe Cole reveals one thing Chelsea must fix before the Arsenal game
Posted by

Tags Gary Neville

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors