Four Arsenal players called up to England Womens squad

Arnold Clark Cup a chance for our stars to shine!

In a 24-player squad list that is dominated by Manchester City players, four of our Arsenal stars have been called up for Sarina Wiegman’s England side for the games against Canada, Spain and Germany in the first stages of the new Arnold Clark Cup.

Despite sitting out the game against Manchester United on the weekend, Leah Williamson’s name is on the list alongside teammates Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Nikita Parris.

The Arnold Clark Cup will be played on home soil and will feature four nations that are ranked in the world’s top ten.

This cup will no doubt be good preparation for England’s women as they get ready for the UEFA Euro 2022 tournament taking place this summer.

Up first for The Lionesses though, will be a fixture against Olympic gold medallists Canada on Thursday 17 February in Middlesbrough, before they take on a promising Spain side in Norwich three days later. A further three days later on Wednesday England will finish this international break against none other than eight-time European champions Germany in Wolverhampton.

Each match day will see two fixtures played at each venue, a little bit like how the Emirates Cup used to be in the summer days before the start of the Premier League season.

As per englandfootball.com and speaking ahead of the Arnold Cup, Wiegman said:

“I’m looking forward to playing against three world-class teams. It will be the perfect way to begin a big year, and we will get a lot of important information from training and the matches ahead of the Euros. The rhythm of three games in ten days will also help us, offering more opportunity for rotation, to understand more about our squad and the way we want to play. I know the players will be excited to test themselves against strong opponents.”

No matter what happens at the end of these three fixtures, there is no denying that Wiegman has a squad full of talented players who will no doubt be ready and raring to go to bring the Euro trophy home at the end of July and if our girls take part and bring it home then we will be forever proud!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_