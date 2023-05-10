Four Arsenal Players in EA Team of the Season – But no Saka or Martinelli…

Can somebody explain why Saka isn’t in the Premier League team of the season? The 21-year-old has been nothing short of brilliant for Arsenal and the Three Lions, delivering on all expectations.

You can’t talk about the 2022–23 Premier League season without mentioning how fantastic this Arsenal team has been. You can’t talk about Arsenal’s excellence this season without mentioning Saka’s standout efforts, which have helped make the Gunners’ season a blockbuster. The Englishman, who has 10+ league goals and 10 assists this season, is leading the Gunners to their first top-4 finish since 2017. He should have made that list. It is “criminal” for him to miss out on it.

Even so, the Premier League team of the season is already out, and the Gunners have rightfully dominated it with four stars. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the list. I’ve got you covered. Here is the team:

For the goalkeeper position, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale made the cut, having procured 12 clean sheets this season and guiding Arsenal close to a league win (if Manchester City can drop those six points, they need to lose for Arsenal to win the league).

Kieran Trippier, William Saliba, Rubén Dias, and Oleksandr Zinchenko make the defence.

Kevin De Bruyne, Casemiro, and Martin Odegaard make up the midfield.

Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Erling Haaland at centre forward, and Marcus Rashford on the left wing make up the attack.

Aside from Star Boy Saka, who else do you think is a miss on the team of the season? Martinelli Perhaps? I’m sure you’re wondering, “How much better has Rashford been compared to the Brazilian winger?”

Darren N

