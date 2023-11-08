Four Arsenal players that need to be rested in tonight’s game against Sevilla

Arsenal should beat Sevilla in today’s Champions League match. To accomplish this, manager Mikel Arteta must make some tough decisions, such as dropping some players and giving others the opportunity to shine.

David Raya, who has been chastised for his goalkeeping on numerous occasions, Kai Havertz, who has struggled to dazzle. Eddie Nketiah, who hasn’t really impressed in the previous two games, and Ben White (who has started in 16 of the 17 games he has been available to play this season), all deserve a rest against Sevilla.

That being stated, which four players might get an opportunity to make their case? I’m not sure about you, but I believe Aaron Ramsdale, Fabio Vieira, Oleksander Zinchenko (who has received a lot of criticism recently), and Leandro Trossard should be given an opportunity against Sevilla.

Why? It’s a no-brainer. Aaron Ramsdale should make his Champions League debut against Sevilla, as Raya should just need a break to regroup before he goes again.

In defence, with White potentially being rested, Tomiyasu may fill in at right back, forcing Zinchenko to start at left back. The defensive line might be Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, and Zinchenko.

Against Newcastle Arsenal lacked attacking creativity at midfield, and they can’t afford to lack it tonight. With Odegaard out, Vieira might provide some attacking inventiveness to the team if he starts. Vieira, along with Rice and Jorginho, may form a formidable midfield trio to dominate the midfield battle against Sevilla. Don’t you agree?

Nketiah has struggled in attack in the last two games, both against Sevilla. Arteta should think about his alternatives, and I believe Leandro Trossard may be a good No. 9 for the day. He delivered in his first few months as a striker, and though he did not score much, he provided assist after assist.

Those are just changes I believe could work but what changes would you make to ensure a happy Wednesday night for Gooners?

