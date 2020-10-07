Four Arsenal players that risk not being registered to play

Arsenal has had a successful summer transfer window after they managed to land Thomas Partey and to also give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new deal, among other things.

Mikel Arteta can be happy with the additions that the club has made as he is already taking his team on a fine path towards a return to the top of English football.

The Gunners, however, didn’t sell or loan out all the players that they didn’t want in their team and four of them risk not being able to play football this season.

This is because the Gunners will need 17 non-homegrown players for their team of the season, who are above the age of 21.

At the moment, Arsenal has 19, and that means they will have to decide which two of their current options will not be registered to play.

Star Sports has named some players whom they think will be sacrificed by the Gunners to meet the criteria.

Top of the list is Mesut Ozil, who has simply refused to leave the club despite not playing since the start of this year.

Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Sead Kolasinac are the other three players.

All these players were expected to leave, but for one reason or the other, they will spend the first half of this season at the Emirates, at least.