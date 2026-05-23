Four Arsenal Stars Set To Represent England At The World Cup

4 Gunners will be representing England at the World Cup next month….

Rice And Saka Ready To Lead England

Rice

One of the first names on the teamsheet. Due to the conditions in North America, I sense set pieces will play a huge part in the tournament, and our midfielder offers world class delivery.

Given his season and how he’s led the Arsenal celebrations since Tuesday, he’s about to become the face of English football.

Saka

The irony is that our Star Boy has, by his standards, had one of his quieter campaigns and then ends up with a Premier League medal.

Even then, though, the 24-year-old’s output has been decent because he’s always capable of popping up with a goal or assist.

No one ever wishes an injury on a player, but Saka’s Achilles issue meant mentally the player got to have a rest.

As soon as he came back, he just looked fresher. That will help his club and country.

Eze And Madueke Offer Different Strengths

Eze

Palmer and Foden have not been selected, so it’s not like Eze didn’t have competition for a seat on the plane.

He benefitted from Odegaard’s injury because it meant he started for the Gunners in a central position more often.

His output hasn’t been outstanding, but Tuchel has made it clear he considers numerous aspects when building his squad.

The 27-year-old’s versatility helps, but so does his personality.

Eze played in an environment where every few days he had to deal with must-win conditions, and yet the smile never left his face. He wasn’t afraid under pressure to take risks on the ball.

You also want characters who create team spirit in the group, even if they are on the bench.

Madueke

Now I’m not a Gooner who feels the definition of a supporter is that you have to say every Arsenal player is wonderful.

If England need a goal and look to their bench for a moment of magic, I trust Foden and certainly Palmer more than Madueke.

If at any point his team lacks creativity, Tuchel is going to be reminded that Foden and Palmer are sat on a beach.

Madueke offers lots of pace, which is a crucial weapon against tired legs in hot weather, but his final ball is the issue.

You would trust Foden or Palmer more for a killer pass or a finish.

At 24, though, there is still time for Madueke to develop his end product.

On behalf of JustArsenal, good luck to all Gunners in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Look at our World Cup predictions game when details are announced here.

Dan

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