Four Arsenal Women awarded in New Years Honours List

Four Arsenal Women awarded in 2023 New Years Honours List

The New Year Honours List 2023 has been published, and four members of the Arsenal Women squad, plus Arsenal’s former goalkeeper Pat Jennings, have been recognised.

Captain of the Lionesses Leah Williamson is appointed OBE (Order of the British Empire) while top goalscorer and player of the tournament Beth Mead is appointed MBE (Member of the British Empire). Lionesses Lucy Bronze and Ellen White also become MBEs, while England boss Sarina Wiegman, who also won Sports Personality Coach of the Year 2022, becomes a CBE on the overseas list.

Golden Boot winner Mead recently won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 while the Lionesses were named Sports Personality Team of the Year 2022 after their 2-1 win over Germany secured England’s first major women’s football trophy. Not all of the Lionesses Euro squad have been recognised on the 2023 New Years Honours List, which would include Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy. Sir Hugh Robertson, chairman of the honours sports committee, said: The approach that we’ve tried to take with this is when we have these events there is a danger in sort of carpet bombing the entire squad because then you get people who’ve done five minutes on the pitch and get an award.

What we’ve tried to do is stick to the principle of the honours which is to recognise excellence and to recognise extraordinary contributions.

Other Arsenal Women who are appointed MBE’s alongside Beth Mead are Arsenal captain Scottish-born Kim Little and Jen Beattie.

Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham said: On behalf of everyone at Arsenal Football Club, we congratulate our players past and present on being named in the New Year Honours List 2023. We are so proud of their achievements, both on and off the pitch.

Our four current players – Jen, Kim, Beth and Leah, have all played such an important role in the incredible growth of the women’s game in recent seasons. They have been a huge part of our continued challenge for honours at the top of the game, whilst at the same time have also made massive contributions to their national teams. We are so proud of them all.

Former Arsenal player and Northern Ireland international Pat Jennings who made over 300 appearances for the Gunners over 8 years, from 1977, was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire). Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham said:

Huge respect and admiration also goes to Pat Jennings, a player so well known to the older generation of supporters. Pat joined us in 1977 and made over 300 appearances in his eight years at the Club including that memorable 1979 FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

A Northern Ireland international for many years, Pat is a legendary figure in our game and our congratulations go to him and his family on this honour.

Well done to the Arsenal squad & Happy New Year 2023 Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

