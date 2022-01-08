Four Arsenal youngsters in line for FA Cup debut against Notts Forest

Arsenal have called up four youngsters to the senior side for their FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest.

Charlie Patino made his senior debut in the EFL Cup recently, coming off the bench late to score his first senior goal also.

He could well be in line to start tomorrow, with both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey having departed to join up with their respective international squads ahead of the AFCON, Maitland-Niles having left for Roma and just Xhaka and Lokonga ahead of him in the pecking order at CM.

He is not alone in being in contention to make his debut in the FA Cup either. with Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard and Lokonga of the first team yet to feature in the competition, while fellow youngsters Mika Biereth, Omari Hutchinson and Salah Oulad M’Hand have also been brought into the playing squad also.

Excl: Mika Biereth and Omari Hutchinson are included in the Arsenal squad to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow. As previously reported, Charlie Patino and Salah Oulad M'Hand have also been selected. #AFC https://t.co/pVMgCCOcr6 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 8, 2022

This could well be Patino’s shot to stake a claim for a role in the first-team squad, with a gap having been left by a number of departees this month, but all three of the other youngsters being brought in are all held in high regard also, and could find opportunities this season depending on injuries and other absences.

Which two youngsters are you most keen to see get minutes tomorrow?

Patrick