Four Arsenal youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy award

Bukayo Saka is one of four Arsenal stars who have made the initial list of 100 nominees for the Golden Boy award 2021, as revealed by Tuttosport.

The Gunners have been the breeding ground for some of Europe’s top youngsters over the years.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin can credit the club for helping them to become top European footballers.

Mikel Arteta has continued the club’s tradition of grooming some fine youngsters around Europe.

He has the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli in his first-team squad now.

Saka, Martinelli and Folarin Balogun alongside William Saliba have been nominated for the award that is offered to the best player under 21 years of age.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most important players for the last two seasons, while Martinelli has been a fans’ favourite as he shows so much commitment on the pitch and always looks dangerous to the opposition.

Balogun has just been promoted to the first team and would expect to feature prominently next season.

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019, but he hasn’t started a game for them yet and has instead been spending time on loan at French clubs.

He will return this summer, hoping to finally get a chance to play for the Gunners.