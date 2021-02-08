Four Arsenal youngsters ranked in World’s most exciting teenagers

Arsenal have some of the brightest young talent in world football, and FourFourTwo clearly agrees as they name four of our players amongst the top 50.

Folarin Balogun is our lowest ranked teen to make the list coming in at 41. The forward is yet to make his Premier League debut for our side, but has impressed when coming off the bench in the Europa League. Unfortunately his future looks to lie elsewhere as we continue to struggle to tie him down to a new contract, with his current terms expiring this summer.

Our next entrant comes in 31st in William Saliba. The defender has had less minutes for our side than the above, but has already made his mark in Ligue 1 prior to this season, and has returned to thoroughly impress on loan with Nice of late. Arsenal would appear crazy not to give him a chance to make his mark in the first-team next term, but Mikel Arteta is yet to show any interest in promoting Saliba into the first-team for reasons unknown.

As you would expect, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are nearer the top end of the list, although the Brazilian just misses out on the top 10. Gabi has struggled with injuries since the backend of last term, but is one I am sure will be a huge player for us in the coming seasons.

Saka on the other hand is already an immensely big player for our side, despite his young age. Bukayo should be higher than eighth on the list personally, although credibility of the list definitely deserves questioning when you look higher up the list and find Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, who has done considerably less in senior football.

Ansu Fati comes in top spot which will come as no shock to those who have followed his progress, and is a youngster who could well be winning the Ballon D’Or sooner rather than later. The young Spaniard does have some injury issues to deal with at present however, but fingers crossed that he can overcome those without issue.

Is Bukayo Saka under-rated by neutral fans?

Patrick