Four big reasons to watch Arsenal’s preseason games and tactical changes

Arsenal have arrived in the United States to kick off our pre-season games. Mikel Arteta will have a solid squad for this tour, although he’ll be without some of his key players, such as Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, who were busy with international duty this summer. These top players maybe flying off to exotic destinations, either getting some leisure time at places like the Singapore Casino Limited or sunning themselves on all-inclusive private beach resorts, getting well-earned rest after performing at the Euros or the COPA America..

But for the Arsenal players that have already had their breaks, they are going to be hard at work in the United States, where the Gunners face some intense and talented opposition to prepare for the new season..

The pre-season is a fantastic opportunity for teams to try out new strategies and for players to prove themselves. It looks like Mikel Arteta will need to make some changes to his tactics. It’ll be intriguing to see how these moves will reveal his plans for the team next season.

I’m not exactly sure what Arteta has in mind, but here are some tactical hints he may drop in preseason.

Jurrien Timber’s role at Arsenal could be clearly defined: When Timber signed, everyone expected him to play as a right back. However, he surprised everyone by featuring on the left side of the defense. Looking promising after an ACL injury, the pre-season is the ideal time to watch him work on his fitness and gain momentum for the upcoming season. Maybe Mikel Arteta will give Timber a shot in the position where he thinks he’ll excel. We’ll see the Dutchman in action frequently, whether it’s at left back or central defence, where he’s to play next season.

Gabriel Jesus’ role for the coming league season must be defined. I recall a time last year when Jesus was the star player spearheading Arsenal’s attack. It’s pretty much expected that Kai Havertz will be the one leading the Arsenal attack next season. Jesus might be in for a role switch, potentially taking up a position out wide. Some believe that Mikel Arteta sees him as an alternative for Bukayo Saka on the right wing. If the Brazilian is going to play frequently on the right wing, I think he could have a lot of opportunities in the position to showcase his skills in the pre-season friendlies.

We can all hope to see Fabio Vieira get a full preseason at last and we can hopefully see where Arteta sees him playing in the new season. Hopefully we will get a real chance to see him perform in a run of matches.

The introduction of Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to the first team

The two Academy midfield stars appear poised for a significant season with the senior team. It looks like they might finally get the chance to impress. Rumours suggest that Lewis Skelly, despite being a midfielder, has often played at left back. If they want to make a significant impact for Arsenal next season, it’s crucial for them to make a good impression during pre-season. Arteta will then decide how to best utilise their skills within the team.

There’s a lot to be excited about in Arsenal’s pre-season. Hopefully, everything goes well, and it gives us the anticipation we need for next season.