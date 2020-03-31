Four changes Mikel Arteta has made since he became Gunners manager

Mikel Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager at the end of last year after the club made a very poor start to the season.

The Spaniard was tasked with changing Arsenal’s fortune and return the former Premier League champions to their rightful place as one of England’s biggest teams.

The wins haven’t been coming often under Arteta but the positive changes that he has brought to the Emirates have been clear and the club has drawn the attention of their fans towards what Arteta has helped them achieve so far.

In a program on the club’s official website called The Breakdown, Adrian Clarke examines the impact that Arteta has made on the Arsenal team since his arrival.

They highlighted four key changes that the former Manchester City assistant manager has brought about, which are:

Reenergizing the squad, giving the team a clearer identity and patterns of play, trusting in the club’s youth and restoring confidence.

Clarke discusses how Arteta has brought back renewed vigour to a team that was struggling with lack of motivation towards the end of Unai Emery’s reign.

He has also brought an impressive pattern of play to the Emirates and the likes of Bukayo Saka, and Joe Willock has been trusted to build a career for themselves.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that these positive changes continue when the season is restarted, whenever that is.