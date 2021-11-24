Four clubs battling for Arsenal star who could leave soon

Alexandre Lacazette is a wanted man as the Frenchman approaches the end of his time at the Emirates.

The attacker is still an important member of the current Arsenal team, but the main reason he is getting more than enough playing time right now is that the Gunners don’t have a better alternative.

But his long-term future is almost certainly out of the Emirates and clubs have been lining up to sign him on a free transfer.

Calciomercato says AC Milan is the latest club showing an interest in his signature, but the Italians have company.

The report says he could also join Marseille, Newcastle or Atletico Madrid.

If he wants to remain in England, he could find a contract offer from Newcastle very attractive.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is good to hear that the players who kept Arsenal at a mediocre level for some time are leaving.

It doesn’t matter where Lacazette plays next, the most important thing is that the club is moving him on.

The striker has contributed as much as he can to the Gunners and now is the time for a more potent striker to join.

Dusan Vlahovic and Youssef En-Nesyri are two strikers who have been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Either might score more goals at the Emirates than Lacazette has done so far.