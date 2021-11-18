Four clubs battling to beat Arsenal to Ligue 1 midfielder

Arsenal is keen to add Renato Sanches to their squad at the Emirates, but the competition for his signature is tough.

The Portuguese midfielder has reignited his career at Lille and top European clubs are looking to add him to their squad now.

He would be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s group at the Emirates, but can Arsenal see off competition for his signature and sign him?

Le10Sport says the Gunners have reached out to Lille to inform them of their intention to employ him.

However, Fichajes.net claims there are other clubs battling for his signature and names at least four of them.

The Spanish outlet reports that Liverpool, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid all want him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool is probably the only competition that Arsenal should worry about if Sanches decides he wants to play in the Premier League.

The Reds want to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left in the summer, but there would be too much competition for a starting spot for him at the club.

At Arsenal, he would be closer to being a first-team regular. If we sign him to replace Mohamed Elneny, then he can be sure he would play regularly as long as he wins the competition for a place over the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.