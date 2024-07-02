Four clubs want to sign Arsenal outcast who is worth £50million

Eddie Nketiah is looking to leave Arsenal this summer, especially if the Gunners sign a new striker.

The Englishman has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta. There was a time last season when it seemed he had secured a place in the team, but he lost it and is now behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order.

Nketiah is ready to fight for his place, but with Arsenal looking to sign a new striker, leaving the club might be the smart move.

The Gunners believe it is best to sell him while they can and have made him available for around £50 million.

An exclusive report from Caught Offside reveals that at least four Premier League clubs are already showing interest in his signature.

The report names West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Fulham as the clubs interested in taking a chance on Nketiah.

Nketiah has to find a new home this summer to continue his career, and the striker knows this.

He has not been a key player for us for some time, and we expect him to be eager to leave if he loves playing football.

