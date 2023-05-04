Four excellent changes that Arteta finally made against Chelsea – Better late than never?

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1, but my question is, “Who didn’t expect that?”

After being winless in their previous four games, Arsenal had a good chance of winning again against a lacklustre Chelsea, and that’s what they did. Arteta and his team have dropped nine points in three successive draws and a loss to Manchester City, putting them at a disadvantage in the title race.

But whether they are title favourites or not, the Gunners want to finish the season on a high note, and their win over Chelsea indicated that. So, what was Arsenal’s turning point Tuesday night?

1. Leandro Trossard starting

Trossard is Arsenal’s winning charm. Many have been disappointed that he hasn’t been starting and are grateful that he did Tuesday night, even if it was at the expense of Martinelli, who has also been delivering week after week. Despite not providing an assist, the Belgian was heavily involved in creating the goals; his directness added another edge to Arsenal’s attack.

2. Dropping Partey

Thomas Partey hasn’t performed in recent weeks; he needed to be removed from the firing line. Arsenal have traditionally struggled without him, but Arteta gave Jorginho a chance against Chelsea. Jorginho was spectacular. From the middle of the pack, the former Blues player commanded the play, demonstrating to his old teammates what they were missing. He had the most touches (77), won possession more frequently (9 times), and completed more passes (63 times) than any other Arsenal player.

3. Jakub Kiwior’s introduction

Rob Holding couldn’t have started against Chelsea after his disastrous performance against Manchester City. Arteta had to bench him, which he gladly did, giving Jakub Kiwior his first league start. The ex-Spezia player was good. He made Aubameyang a passenger in Chelsea’s attack, ensuring the ex-Gunner didn’t see much of the ball. Aubamayeng’s return to Arsenal was a complete failure, with only nine touches in the game, four of which came at the start. At halftime, he had to be subbed off….

4. Perfect timing for subs

Arteta got the substitutes right for the first time in forever. He replaced Leandro Trossard early in the second half with Gabriel Martinelli, who continued to press. He would eventually bring in Reiss Nelson, who has also been outstanding this season.

These were all excellent choices from Arteta, but do you think he should have tried these changes a few games earlier?

Darren N

