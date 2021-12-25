Four games that will test the progress under Arteta 

Arsenal will face some very tough fixtures in the next month as we look to end this season in fine form.

The first half of the campaign has been a good one for us as a club, but we need more of the same or even better performances in 2022 to remain inside the top four.

The new year starts with some tough fixtures for the club and these games would test how well this team has become under Mikel Arteta.

Impressive wins against Southampton, West Ham and Leeds United in recent weeks have made us one of the clubs to fear in the division.

However, there are tougher matches ahead and the upcoming games against Manchester City at home, Tottenham away and the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool are the matches to look out for.

City humiliated us in the reverse of that fixture 5-0 and we have since become one of the top clubs in the division.

There is no better way to show we are now a better team than earning a win against them.

Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 to kick-start our revival and the Lilywhites have since had a new manager.

Antonio Conte remains unbeaten in the Premier League and would want to earn more fans by earning the bragging rights in his first NLD.

If we can secure another win in that game, we would be full of confidence to attack other fixtures in the second half of this season.

Winning the League Cup would be an outstanding achievement and a fine topping for our improved form in this campaign.

But Liverpool showed in their match against Leicester City in the quarterfinals that they would be no pushovers.

The two games against them in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup will show how prepared we are to compete against the top clubs.

If Arsenal can come out of these fixtures with some good points and progress to the final of the League Cup, it would set us up for a fine second half to this campaign.

