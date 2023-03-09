Four-goal thriller leaves it all open between Arsenal and Sporting

Arsenal have played out an exciting 2-2 draw in Portugal with Sporting CP.
It wasn’t the brightest of starts by either side, but what threatened to be a scrappy encounter turned out to be a spectacle.
William Saliba struck first as he head home from Fabio Vieira’s corner kick, and the scores were levelled a little later by an almost identical corner at the opposite end.
After the break, Sporting found an early goal after we failed to clear the ball, with Paulinho beating two defenders to a rebound at close range.
Gabriel Martinelli almost hit right back after doing his best Forest Gump impression, running through their entire backline only to take one heavy touch after rounding the keeper and losing it.
We weren’t trailing for long regardless thanks to their defender diverting a cross into his own net, leaving 20 minutes on the clock for both to try and find the winner.
It wasn’t to be however, as we leave it all to play for back at the Emirates in the second leg.
Patrick
At least we managed to score two goals. Hopefully Nketiah is fit when Sporting come to the Emirates
All I Need Is Trossard
Turner is really bad.
Satisfactory result (considering we were missing our 3 central strikers), mediocre performance with a few question marks:
1 Kivior was really sluggish and always on his heels. Why did he DUCK for their first goal? 2 GM is not ready to be a central striker yet 3 Vieira is as annoyingly erratic as ever 4 Turner will never be a number 1.
On the positive side, Saliba was superb and Tomi returned to form.
Turner hasn’t played since January and you could see it, a lot of misplaced passes, wasn’t very fluent, did miss Odegaard, and the number of times Nelson made a good run only to be ignored. Zinchenko I thought was going to be sent off as he kept on winding up the Sporting players. They will have three players missing through suspension in the return leg, they have only won twice out of nineteen times in visits to England. I am confident we will bet them. I would have rested Saka as he was limping a couple of times in the second half. Martinelli was unlucky with that great run, reminded me of when he did the same thing against Chelsea. That is the problem with playing the same players for so long, drop three or four and it shows. If we make the QFs I would start to play our strongest side, the double could be on for us. Fulham next
Martinelli was incorrectly given a yellow card for Xhaka’s foul. The referee was poor throughout TBH.
Martinelli had 2 or May be 3 decent chances..
He could finish this tie by his own..
He should have at least scored 2 goals..
Poor evening overall…
Below average and low in intensity..
But we will go through at Emirates..
Tomiyasu back to his best.
Proper defending.
Great to see him back
Imo Gorginho is not a Partey replacement. He lacks the physicality, the speed, the combativeness of Partey, thus allowing Sporting to slice through our midfield at will for almost 70mins.
As much as I want a rotation of squad for UEL, it doesn’t make sense jeopardizing our chance in this competition for the sake of it.
Bad game over all. We should stop under rating teams. This nonchalant approach to games should stop forthwith. None gets above 5 including the coach.
We MUST play our full First team for the second leg. For the PL match we can rest some 1st team players. Not all obviously but rest Saka, Martinelli Saliva , White. For the EPL match plat Nelson Nketiah ,etc
Stephanie, Glad you don’t pick out Prem team or we would be mid table.
How on Earth you can rest SAKA MARTINELLI, SALIBA WHITE, when we have no other fit forwards at all, is bonkers. You obviously don’t keep up with injuries we have!!
Don’t know why ESR couldn’t start the game. Even on paper the midfield of Xhaka, Viera and Jorginho looked second rate and not befitting of a team challenging for a title. I’d say the likes of Brighton, Villa and Fulham would have come up with more energetic, aggressive midfield combinations.
I have seen enough of Viera now to know he is far too physically frail to succeed in the Prem. He has ability, but you vitally need some toughness and not to be muscled off the ball, time and again.
I will be surprised if he stays long at Arsenal . An unsuitable, rather than a bad buy.