Four-goal thriller leaves it all open between Arsenal and Sporting

Arsenal have played out an exciting 2-2 draw in Portugal with Sporting CP.

It wasn’t the brightest of starts by either side, but what threatened to be a scrappy encounter turned out to be a spectacle.

William Saliba struck first as he head home from Fabio Vieira’s corner kick, and the scores were levelled a little later by an almost identical corner at the opposite end.

After the break, Sporting found an early goal after we failed to clear the ball, with Paulinho beating two defenders to a rebound at close range.

Gabriel Martinelli almost hit right back after doing his best Forest Gump impression, running through their entire backline only to take one heavy touch after rounding the keeper and losing it.

We weren’t trailing for long regardless thanks to their defender diverting a cross into his own net, leaving 20 minutes on the clock for both to try and find the winner.

It wasn’t to be however, as we leave it all to play for back at the Emirates in the second leg.

Patrick