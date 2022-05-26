Four Legendary Players that Played for Arsenal FC

Arsenal has always been one of the most significant football clubs in England. Even when Arsenal is playing, the Champions League Odds are always high. Since its founding in 1886, the North London club has had some of the league’s most renowned players. Since 1996, when Arsene Wenger took over as manager, the club has enjoyed a sustained period of success that can be considered one of its golden ages.

Wenger has recruited some of the world’s best players, including two of Arsenal’s all-time greats. Nobody can dispute that Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are club icons. They were both members of the legendary 2003-2004 season unbeaten “Invincibles” team. Many of the best players on the team, including forwards and strikers, midfielders and defenders, and everyone else, have played under Wenger.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is one of the greatest Premier League players, and you’ve probably heard this before. But, without a doubt, he is also one of the greatest French players of all time.

Henry, like Bergkamp, endured a difficult beginning to his Arsenal career. He failed to score in his first eight games, and it cost £11 million to acquire him.

Henry stated that he would need to relearn “everything about striking.” He did. After scoring 26 goals in all competitions during his first season, he spent the next six and a half years as one of the best players in the world.

Henry was an integral part of Arsenal’s double in 2001–02, and he went on to have an outstanding statistical season the following year.

Henry scored 24 goals and assisted on 20 more, which a striker had never accomplished before. The Frenchman’s record for assists has not been surpassed in the past 18 years. In the 2019/20 season, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City will tie the game.

Henry may be most pleased with surpassing Ian Wright as Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer. Henry scored 228 goals during his two stints with Arsenal, beating Wright’s record.

Patrick Vieira

Who was the first player Arsene Wenger acquired? The French midfielder, which cost AC Milan $3 million, is aggressive and slow.

Vieira connected the old and the new Arsenal. He was a ferocious defender and a two-footed technician who was on both feet. If Henry and Bergkamp were too divine to comprehend, Vieira was more “meat and two vegetables” or, if you will, “truffle and caviar.” He provided the team with a simple and essential item of the highest quality.

Roy Keane stated, “Without a doubt, he is one of the best players I’ve ever played with or against, alongside Zidane, Scholes, Gerrard, and Lampard.”

Dennis Bergkamp

Patrick Vieira arrived at Arsenal a year before Dennis Bergkamp. Bergkamp, like Vieira, is a legend, and he helped Arsene Wenger lead Arsenal to the Premier League title.

Arsenal fans dubbed Bergkamp the “Non-Flying Dutchman” because of his fear of flying. In his first six league games for Arsenal, he failed to score, drawing criticism from the national media. After that, however, the Dutch player got out of his rut and scored 11 goals in 33 games to end the season.

Bergkamp and Wright became two of Arsenal’s most dangerous goal scorers in subsequent seasons. Bergkamp scored 16 goals in 28 appearances during North London’s 1997–98 double-winning season, his first title for the club.

Bergkamp was, however, much more than just a scorer. His footballing abilities, vision, and sheer brilliance made him a must-see on television, and he was named the PFA Player of the Year for his efforts in Arsenal’s first double-winning season.

Dennis Bergkamp is one of the five players whose names are inscribed in stone outside the Emirates. Like Patrick Vieira, Arsenal fans will never forget him.

Ian Wright

A popular ex-player and current advisor is a true Arsenal legend. Wright joined the club in 1991 after six years with Crystal Palace. In his first league game, he scored on his debut for the club and recorded a hat trick against Southampton.

Wright ended up scoring 24 league goals for Arsenal and 29 goals overall. Five of these 29 goals were scored while the player wore a Crystal Palace jersey.

He formerly played for England and was one of Arsenal’s most versatile forwards. Wright, who is quick and able to score with either foot, has the potential to terrify opponents on any given day.

In his second season with Arsenal, he defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 to win the League Cup. Wright scored the opening goal in that contest.

Verdict

Arsenal have had the top players who still have legendary status. More are coming which makes Arsenal one of the best clubs worldwide.