Four midfielders Arsenal should sign next summer and two they should sell

Arsenal faces one of their most important summers when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners need to strengthen most areas of their team when they get the chance and midfield is one area that I think we have to strengthen. Below are the players I think we can sign.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria has been one of the best midfielders in Germany for the past few seasons and I think he would boost our ranks.

The fact that teams like Liverpool are tracking him should explain how good he is at the moment.

Dani Ceballos

Ceballos has learned and seems to be a player that would keep getting better. I think we should make his move permanent and I back him to be our best creative midfielder for years to come.

Ruben Neves

Neves has been one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League since he helped Wolves get promoted to the English top-flight.

Apart from being a good passer of the ball, the Portuguese star has goals in him and I think he can deliver the goals from midfield that we have been lacking for some time now.

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi is one of the Premier League’s best tacklers, the Nigerian protected Leicester City’s back four so well that they pushed for a top three spot.

When he got injured, they suffered for it and I think he might be the key that unlocks more creativity in Granit Xhaka should he join.

Arsenal players that can be sold

Lucas Torreira

I believe that Lucas Torreira remains one of the better players at the Emirates but the Uruguayan has performed below expectations this season.

He is still young, but I doubt if he can offer much more than he is offering at the moment and I think this summer is the best time to sell him for a good price.

Mohamed Elneny

Elneny’s future seems to be away from Arsenal and rightly so, I don’t expect the Egyptian to get another chance under Arteta and the next transfer window offers us the best chance to sell him for some cash.

An article from Ime