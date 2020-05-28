Four new players and staff test positive for Covid19 across Premier League clubs

In what could be seen as positive news, the Premier League has announced that only four new players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus after the fourth round of testing conducted by the organisation.

The four new positive tests have come from three different teams which have not been named for the sake of privacy.

The recent round of testing takes the total number of tests conducted by the Premier League to 2,752 and only 12 players and staffs across the competition have tested positive for the virus.

The tests were conducted on Monday and Tuesday and the results were released to clubs on Wednesday.

The affected players have been told to self-isolate for the next seven days so that they won’t spread the disease among their teammates and teams are expected to forge ahead with training after they voted to begin contact training this week.

The Premier League released a statement confirming the latest results.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs” a statement from the Premier League read on Wednesday evening.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs.

“For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”